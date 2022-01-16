Malayalam superstar Mammootty tests Covid postive

Malayalam superstar Mammootty tests Covid postive

The shoot for his film 'CBI 5' has been suspended

IANS
IANS,
  • Jan 16 2022, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2022, 15:26 ist
Actor Mammootty. Credit: Facebook/Mammootty

Malayalam superstar Mammootty tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday. 

In view of this development, the shooting of his movie franchise CBI 5 directed by K Madhu has been suspended.

Details about the star's health are awaited.

CBI 5 is the fifth of a series of movies directed by K Madhu and each of them has been a runaway hit.

Mammootty played the lead role of Sethuraman Iyer in CBI 5. The film has an impressive star cast including Mukesh and Jagathy Sreekumar.

