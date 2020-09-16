Malayali jawan killed in Jammu and Kashmir planned to visit home next week

Jawan killed in J&K planned to visit home next week

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 16 2020, 20:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 20:40 ist
A family at Kadakkal on the outskirts of Kollam district was eagerly awaiting the arrival of soldier Aneesh Thomas by September 25. Instead, they received the news of his killing and the mortal remain is expected to reach home soon.

Aneesh, aged 36, was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army along the Line of Control at Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Aneesh's father Thomas told a section of media that the family comprising Aneesh's wife Emily and daughter Hannah were eagerly awaiting his arrival on leave by September 25. Arrangements were also made for Aneesh to remain in quarantine owing to Covid-19. He last visited home in December 2019.

The family came across the tragic news on Wednesday morning.

Aneesh used to call home once or twice daily. But there was no call from him for nearly 24 hours and hence the family tried to contact him on Tuesday evening. But his mobile phone was switched off, said Thomas.

Since his childhood days, Aneesh wanted to serve in the defence forces. He joined the Indian Army about 15 years back at the age of 21. He was serving with the Rashtriya Rifles.

Aneesh's body is likely to be brought home by Thursday, said local sources.

