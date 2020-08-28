Malayali NRI in trouble for mimicking Kerala politician

A Malayali NRI has landed in a soup after his mimicry skill has been misused by some political parties.

Noushad, a native of Malappuram district and working in UAE, had mimicked Indian Union Muslim League leader and Lok Sabha MP P K Kunhalikutty.

His mimicked a statement that the IUML had used to make electoral understandings with the BJP and RSS. It has been widely misused by the political rivals of Kunhalikutty, especially since the CPM has often alleged of a Congress-League- BJP nexus in Kerala, popularly referred to as 'CoLeB' nexus.

Hence Kunhalikutty decided to approach the police as he felt that using his mimicry is an intentional move.

Noushad has tendered an open apology by posting a video on social media. He said that his act may be taken in the spirit of mimicry and if it had hurt anyone, he is sorry for that.

"I feel sorry that my statement was also misused politically by vested interest groups," he said in the post.

Considering the apology, Kunhalikutty is unlikely to go forward with his complaint, it is learnt.