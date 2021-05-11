Malayali woman feared dead in Hamas rocket barrage

Soumya has been working as a caretaker at a flat at Ashkelon in Israel

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 11 2021, 23:54 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 23:54 ist
Rockets are launched towards Israel from Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement. Credit: AFP Photo

A Malayali woman was feared dead in Israel following shelling by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas

Soumya Santosh, 31, hailing from Idukki district in Kerala was feared dead. Her family members told the local media that one of her friends informed them about the unfortunate incident.

Soumya has been working as a caretaker at a flat at Ashkelon in Israel, near the Gaza Strip. The shelling reportedly took place while she was on a phone conversation with her family here comprising of her husband and son.

District officials said that an official communication regarding the incident was still awaited.

Soumya was working in Israel for the last seven years and her last visit home was in 2017. 

