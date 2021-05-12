Malayali woman was on video call with husband while being killed in Israel bombing

A Malayali caretaker killed in shelling in Israel on Tuesday was on a phone call with her husband at Idukki in Kerala when the incident occurred.

Soumya Santosh, 31, hailing from Idukki, was killed following shelling by Hamas at a flat at Ashkelon in Israel where she was working as caretaker of an aged woman.

Santosh told the media that he was on a live video call with Soumya at the time of the incident and he could hear the loud noise and screaming of people.

"I was on a video call with Soumya by around 11 am. Soumya was preparing to move out of the location owing to the tension prevailing in the region. She packed the bags and was waiting for the arrival of the aged woman’s daughter to shift them. She was having some gruel and talking to me. All of a sudden a loud noise was heard and the phone was thrown away. Nothing was visible afterwards. But soon screaming of people could be heard,” Santosh recollected the harrowing experience.

Also read: Mother killed in Israel; son still awaits her phone call

Santosh said that tension was prevailing in the region over the last several days and Soumya also used to sent a video of shelling.

Soumya, who also leaves behind a son, was working in Israel for more than seven years. The financial problems of the family compelled her to work abroad.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that steps were being taken to bring home Soumya’s body.