'Malicious propaganda' – Telangana’s response to alleged negligence causing deaths at COVID-19 hospital

Even as the alleged gaps in the treatment of COVID-19 patients at the nodal Gandhi Hospital are being revealed, the Telangana government is maintaining its claim of “adequate capacity, facilities, and equipment to treat coronavirus patients of any number.”

The death of 33-year-old Manoj Kumar, a Telugu news channel journalist, on Sunday morning has put focus on patient care at the Gandhi hospital, the state-run hospital treating COVID-19 patients in Telangana.

In phone messages with his brother Sainath, who also tested positive and was in the same hospital, Kumar had, a day before his death, pleaded that they move to a private hospital, as “the ICU is not good. No one is taking care here too.”

In a video message revealed on Tuesday, Sainath alleged that his brother was shifted to the Hospital’s ICU only after pressure from some journalists on Telangana health minister Etela Rajender.

“The situation is that without any influence, it is difficult to get proper treatment. For commoners, it is really difficult here,” Sainath said.

However, through a statement from the CMO on Monday night, the state’s medical and health officials refuted all such charges and expressed anguish that "some media organisations and individuals are spreading false information and creating panic and confusion among the people.”

The officials even expressed “a doubt that there may be some conspiracy behind this malicious propaganda.”

According to them, Gandhi Hospital has facilities to treat 2150 patients and 1000 beds with Oxygen supply. But only 247 COVID-19 patients are under treatment there.

However, the numbers are recorded apparently following the hospital’s decision to stop treating COVID-19 positive patients under 50 years of age and showing no symptoms.

GH Superintendent Dr M Raja Rao has stated that on Monday 393 such patients having no fever, cold or cough were sent home. “83 of them who lacked separate rooms at their homes were sent to the Ameerpet nature cure hospital for quarantine,” Dr Rao said.

The Superintendent had stated that Kumar, suffering from Myasthenia Gravis, a condition of muscular weakness including respiratory muscles, had become COVID-19 positive with bilateral pneumonia and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. He had a cardiac arrest and could not be revived despite best efforts, Dr Rao said.

Senior health department officials say that all patients who received treatment and discharged, “went home happy”. “While such people have publicly appreciated our best treatment, it is painful that some are levelling false charges,” they rued.

Telangana has till Monday night recorded 3742 total cases and 142 deaths. The Chandrasekhar Rao government is accused of not conducting enough COVID-19 tests which opposition parties allege is an attempt at concealing the magnitude of the coronavirus spread in the state.