Mamata Banerjee meets Stalin; calls it 'courtesy meeting'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday made a “courtesy call” to her Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin at the latter’s residence here. The meeting comes amid a country-wide yatra being undertaken by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi which was flagged off by Stalin in Kanyakumari on September 7.

Banerjee, who was here to attend a family function of West Bengal Governor L Ganesan, is believed to have discussed politics with Stalin, but the two leaders termed the meeting as a “courtesy call.” Though Stalin and Mamata share a “good rapport”, their political alignments differ as the TN CM is comfortable with his alliance partner, Congress, while the Trinamool Congress leader isn’t.

DMK sources said Stalin has made it clear more than once that the alliance with Congress was “intact” and will continue for the 2024 elections. The CM has also expressed his interest in continuing the Secular Progressive Alliance for the Lok Sabha polls, the sources added.

“He has been receiving Opposition CMs like K Chandrashekar Rao and it is part of political courtesy. KCR and Mamata too oppose BJP, but they are not on the same page with us vis-à-vis Congress. They know our stand and we know their stand. But we continue to engage as there is a need to put up a show of unity among parties that oppose BJP,” a senior leader said.

Banerjee told reporters after meeting Stalin that it was a “courtesy call.” “I came to Chennai to attend a function in the family of the Governor. The program was not decided earlier. Without Stalin, how can I go from Chennai? It is my duty to meet Stalin. We said namaste and Vanakkam.”

Calling Stalin her “brother”, Banerjee said they had coffee and discussed a host of issues. “It could be cultural, political, or social,” she said. The West Bengal Chief Minister also said they did not discuss anything about the “overreach” of Governors in states ruled by non-BJP parties.