Man accused of brutal torture of woman in Kochi nabbed

A person accused of brutally assaulting a woman by locking her up in a flat in Kochi for nearly a month was held by the police from a hideout with the help of a drone.

Thrissur native Martin Joseph, 33, who was accused of physically and sexually assaulting a 27-year-old woman, was held on Thursday night. The incident came to light recently after the woman had shown pictures of the bruises on her body allegedly inflicted by Martin.

She lodged the complaint around two months back. He allegedly befriended her during lockdown last year by offering accommodation and later assaulted her by locking up in a flat room.

Martin, who was absconding, was traced by the police from a hideout in Thrissur district by Thursday night. He was hiding on the terrace of a vacant building in an isolated area. Police spotted him with the help of a drone after tracing his mobile phone location.

Another woman had also filed an assault complaint against Martin.