Man accused of drugging, raping female college student in police custody in Kerala

A man, accused of drugging and raping a female college student before abandoning her in a mountain pass in the district, has been taken into custody, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was apprehended on Monday night and is presently in police custody, a senior police officer said.

The incident was reported from Thamarassery in the northern district of the state on May 30.

Also Read | Dalit man's thumb chopped off amid scuffle over tennis ball in Gujarat, 2 held

Police were able to identify the accused shortly after the incident and were on the lookout for him. The woman, a first-year graduate student, was allegedly abandoned in a curve of the Thamarassery churam (mountain pass) that connects the realms of Wayanad to Kozhikode after being drugged and raped.

According to the police, the woman, who was staying as a paying guest near her college under the Thamarassery police station limit, had left for her home on May 30. When she did not reach home, the family members filed a missing complaint with the police. As the investigation was in progress, the woman contacted her family members, and she was rescued.