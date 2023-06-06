Man accused of drugging, raping female college student in police custody in Kerala

A man, accused of drugging and raping a female college student before abandoning her in a mountain pass in the district, has been taken into custody, police said on Tuesday.
The accused was apprehended on Monday night and is presently in police custody, a senior police officer said.
The incident was reported from Thamarassery in the northern district of the state on May 30.
Police were able to identify the accused shortly after the incident and were on the lookout for him. The woman, a first-year graduate student, was allegedly abandoned in a curve of the Thamarassery churam (mountain pass) that connects the realms of Wayanad to Kozhikode after being drugged and raped.
According to the police, the woman, who was staying as a paying guest near her college under the Thamarassery police station limit, had left for her home on May 30. When she did not reach home, the family members filed a missing complaint with the police. As the investigation was in progress, the woman contacted her family members, and she was rescued.
