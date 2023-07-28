Man assumed killed by wife appears alive in Kerala

Man assumed killed by wife appears alive after 1 year in Kerala

He told the police that he fled Pathanamthitta owing to fear after his wife and some local people assaulted him.

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 28 2023, 23:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 23:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man who was suspected to be murdered and buried by his wife at Pathanamthitta in Kerala has been traced by the police from a nearby district.

36-year-old Naushad was missing over the last one and a half years. When the police quizzed his wife Afsana on Thursday, she said that she murdered and buried him.

The police searched many places to trace the body. Even their rented house was dug. But Afsana kept on changing her statement.

Also Read | Man kills woman with iron rod for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi

The police became suspicious and following further investigation Naushad was traced from a place at Thodupuzha in Idukki district.

He told the police that he fled Pathanamthitta owing to fear after his wife and some local people assaulted him. Since then he was working at a plantation there. He also claimed that he was not in touch with any of his relatives, including his parents.

Police arrested Afsana on charges of assaulting Naushad.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
murder
Crime
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Who is Niger's new leader, Abdourahamane Tiani?

Who is Niger's new leader, Abdourahamane Tiani?

Bengal couple sells 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14

Bengal couple sells 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14

Rare shoe with Apple logo selling for Rs 41 lakh

Rare shoe with Apple logo selling for Rs 41 lakh

Donald, Stephen Glover making 'Star Wars' show 'Lando'

Donald, Stephen Glover making 'Star Wars' show 'Lando'

Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know

Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know

 