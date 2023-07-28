Man assumed killed by wife appears alive after 1 year in Kerala

A man who was suspected to be murdered and buried by his wife at Pathanamthitta in Kerala has been traced by the police from a nearby district.

36-year-old Naushad was missing over the last one and a half years. When the police quizzed his wife Afsana on Thursday, she said that she murdered and buried him.

The police searched many places to trace the body. Even their rented house was dug. But Afsana kept on changing her statement.

The police became suspicious and following further investigation Naushad was traced from a place at Thodupuzha in Idukki district.

He told the police that he fled Pathanamthitta owing to fear after his wife and some local people assaulted him. Since then he was working at a plantation there. He also claimed that he was not in touch with any of his relatives, including his parents.

Police arrested Afsana on charges of assaulting Naushad.