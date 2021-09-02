Man attacks mother, son who were eating inside a car in Kerala; arrested

In an alleged incident of moral policing, a 44-year-old woman and her 23-year-old son were recently attacked by a man while they were having food inside their car on a busy roadside near Paravoor beach in Kollam district of the state.

The incident, which occurred on August 30, received widespread condemnation on social media. Subsequently, on September 1 night, the accused - Ashish - was arrested by Kerala police from Thenmala here.

The SHO of Paravoor police station in Kollam, where the mother-son duo have lodged a complaint, confirmed the arrest of the accused and said that he was apprehended while trying to escape to Tamil Nadu.

The officer said the incident in question looked like a case of moral policing and they were looking into it.

The officer said the accused attacked them while they were having food inside their car on a busy roadside near Paravoor beach. The officer said that according to the complaint received by them, initially the accused made obscene comments against the mother and son and when the son objected, Ashish started attacking the vehicle.

When the son stepped out to stop him, he was also attacked and when the mother intervened, she too was not spared, the officer said and added that both the mother and son received multiple injuries in the assault.

Their vehicle was also damaged in the assault. Subsequently, the accused fled from the scene and while trying to escape to Tamil Nadu was apprehended from Thenmala, police said.