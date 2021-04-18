Man booked for dragging dog along road in Kerala

In an inhumane act, a person dragged his pet dog along the tarred road by tying it to his two-wheeler at Malappuram district in Kerala.

The incident that took place at Edakkara in the suburbs of the district on Saturday came to light after some youth who spotted it intercepted the two-wheeler and rescued the female dog, which is now recovering at a veterinary hospital.

Conston Xavier, 53, a Gulf returnee of the locality, who allegedly perpetrated did the inhumane act, said that the dog damaged one of his footwear and it provoked him to abandon the dog somewhere. Hence he tied it to the scooter and rode the vehicle. He is also said to be ex-service personnel.

The Edakkara police on Sunday arrested him after registering a case by invoking sections of the IPC and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. He was later released on bail.

Though a minor boy was riding as pillion on the scooter, he was not booked by the police as he was said to have objected to dragging the dog.

A few months back the state had witnessed a similar incident of a 62-year-old man tying his dog to his car and speeding away. His justification was that the dog was creating a nuisance in his locality and hence he wanted to get rid of it.