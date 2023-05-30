Man dies after being hit by Vande Bharat in Kerala

The incident took place while the train was operating from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 30 2023, 17:44 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 17:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man died after being knocked down by a Vande Bharat train in Kerala's Kozhikode on Monday afternoon in what is suspected to be a case of suicide.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

The incident took place while the train was operating from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram.

The train suffered minor damage to the locomotive pilot's cabin. The damage was repaired after the train reached Thiruvananthapuram. Services were not affected due to the incident, railway sources said.

Incidents of pelting stones at the train were earlier reported from Malappuram district. Those incidents were suspected to be in protest against denying a stop for the train at Tirur in the district. The BJP had strongly crticised the police for invoking only petty charges against a person held for pelting stones at the train and causing damage to it.

