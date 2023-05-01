Man dies after falling into vessel of boiling rasam in Tamil Nadu

A 21-year-old man died of burn injuries after he accidentally fell into a cauldron of hot rasam in neighbouring Tiruvallur district, police said on Monday.

The victim is a college student who was working part-time in a catering firm. He was serving food to guests at a marriage function last week when the incident had occurred, they said. The man fell into the cauldron which had boiling rasam meant to be served to the guests.

Also Read | College student falls from 7th floor of police quarters; CID cop under lens

The victim was admitted to a government hospital in the city with serious burns. He died on April 30 without responding to treatment.

A case has been booked and investigation was on, they added.