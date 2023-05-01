Man dies after falling into pot of boiling rasam in TN

Man dies after falling into vessel of boiling rasam in Tamil Nadu

The victim was admitted to a government hospital in the city with serious burns, but succumbed to his injuries

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • May 01 2023, 13:05 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 13:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 21-year-old man died of burn injuries after he accidentally fell into a cauldron of hot rasam in neighbouring Tiruvallur district, police said on Monday.

The victim is a college student who was working part-time in a catering firm. He was serving food to guests at a marriage function last week when the incident had occurred, they said. The man fell into the cauldron which had boiling rasam meant to be served to the guests.

Also Read | College student falls from 7th floor of police quarters; CID cop under lens

The victim was admitted to a government hospital in the city with serious burns. He died on April 30 without responding to treatment.

A case has been booked and investigation was on, they added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
India News
offbeat

Related videos

What's Brewing

Untangling Rosalind Franklin’s role in DNA discovery

Untangling Rosalind Franklin’s role in DNA discovery

How Labour Day came to be and where it is celebrated

How Labour Day came to be and where it is celebrated

Kashmir scaling new heights in tourist count

Kashmir scaling new heights in tourist count

Medical bills heavy? Bring down the out-of-pocket costs

Medical bills heavy? Bring down the out-of-pocket costs

Pakodanomics is the new economics 

Pakodanomics is the new economics 

As India greys, care economy blooms

As India greys, care economy blooms

 