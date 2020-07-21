Man dies of coronavirus in Pondy, toll rises to 30

A 68-year-old man succumbed to Covid-19 here while 91 new cases were reported on Tuesday taking the tally in the Union Territory to 2,179. Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that with the death of the patient from Muthialpet, the toll has increased to 30 in Union Territory due to Covid-19.

The patient was admitted to state-run Indira Gandhi government medical college hospital on July 17 and had co- morbidities. He said 91 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours at the end of testing of 521 samples marking 17.9 percentage of positivity. The death rate was 1.4 per cent.

Total active cases in Puducherry on Tuesday were 831, while total patients recovered and discharged were 1,318 and fatalities were 30. Of the 31,947 samples tested so far 29,495 patients tested negative and results of examination of remaining samples were awaited, Kumar said.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

Fifty three patients were discharged (34 from the hospitals in Puducherry, 7 from the hospital in Karaikal and 12 in Yanam region). Of the new cases, 90 patients were admitted to the hospitals in Puducherry and the remaining one patient was admitted to the government hospital in Karaikal. Active cases were 831, spread over Puducherry 758, Karaikal 45 and Yanam 28. Total fatalities were 30 and 1,318 patients recovered and discharged. Mahe has no Covid-19 case, the Director said.