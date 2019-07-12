Man drowns in lake during TikTok video shoot

Press Trust of India
  • Jul 12 2019, 12:14pm ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2019, 12:22pm ist
Two men who were taking bath in a lake and recording a video of it on mobile app TikTok on the city outskirts as one of them allegedly drowned. (Reuters File Photo)

Tragedy struck two men who were taking bath in a lake and recording a video of it on mobile app TikTok on the city outskirts as one of them allegedly drowned, police said on Thursday.

24-year old Narasimhalu drowned after he moved deep into the lake even as his cousin was recording a video of their bathing on Tuesday evening, they said.

The victim did not know swimming, a police official said adding on seeing him struggling, his cousin rushed out of the lake and informed locals, who retrieved the body. The video shot before the incident went viral Thursday, showing the two men splashing water and dancing. 

