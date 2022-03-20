Man drunk dials cops over wife not cooking mutton, held

He was booked and taken into custody after calling the police helpline five times in a row

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Mar 20 2022, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2022, 19:53 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

A man in his mid-20s, allegedly drunk, was taken into custody for repeatedly calling up the police over the phone to complain against his wife for not cooking mutton.

According to the police, the man dialled 100 five times on Friday night after his wife reportedly did not prepare mutton curry. A case of nuisance was registered and the caller was taken into custody on Saturday and later let off with a warning. 

