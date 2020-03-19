Man fleeing Kerala quarantine centre nabbed from train

Man fleeing Kerala quarantine centre nabbed from Assam-bound train

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Mar 19 2020, 18:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 19:06 ist

A man suspected to be infected with coronavirus was nabbed from aon Thursday, days after he fled a quarantine facility in Kerala, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said.

The 24-year-old was later admitted to the isolation ward of a hospital Silchar-bound train in Assam, it said in a statement.

Following the incident, all passengers on-board the Sealdah-Silchar Kanchanjunga Express were screened and advised home isolation.

The person was nabbed while he was returning his home in Assam's Morigaon district. He fled the quarantine centre in Kerala, travelled on a train to Chennai, took another train to Howrah and then boarded the Kanchanjunga Express at Sealdah station in Kolkata, it said.

"The RPF was informed by the Morigaon additional superintendent of police that a person from the district had jumped quarantine in Kerala," NFR CPRO Subhanan Chanda said.

The man was traced from the general coach of the train when it stopped at New Bongaigaon railway station, he said.

"The man was immediately de-boarded and screened at the station. He was admitted to a railway hospital at New Bongaigaon, where he is under watch," the chief public relation officer informed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Assam
COVID-19
Kerala
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection

No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

Rupee slips past 75 per US dollar first time in history

Rupee slips past 75 per US dollar first time in history

PS5 technical specs unveiled

PS5 technical specs unveiled

Reliance Industries shares continue to fall

Reliance Industries shares continue to fall

Dating in the time of coronavirus

Dating in the time of coronavirus

 