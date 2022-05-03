Man, friends rape woman in Andhra Pradesh; fifth rape in state in a week

One more case of rape has been reported from Andhra Pradesh, making it the fifth rape reported from the state in the past week. The crime occurred in Vizianagaram district, where a man, along with a few of his friends, sexually assaulted a woman in her home.

According to the police, the accused is known to the victim, who is in her mid-twenties.

“The woman works in a tea shop. According to her complaint, she came back home on Monday night with a friend, which is when the accused, along with his friends, barged into the house and raped her. Though the rape charge is against one person, we have booked his friends, too, as accomplices in the case,” said Deepika Patil, Superintendent of Police, Vizianagaram. The woman's friend was allegedly forced out of the room by the accused.

The accused is now in police custody.

“We will file the chargesheet within a week, and it will be investigated under the jurisdiction of Disha Police Station,” she said. Disha Police Stations are special police stations set up by Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy to timely address crimes against women.

This is the latest case reported among the spate of such sexual assault cases, including the horrifying gang-rape on Saturday. The victim, a pregnant migrant worker, was sleeping on a platform at the Repalle railway station along with her husband and children, when she was attacked by a group of men.

According to state Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, “There is a scarcity of police personnel in the state. We will discuss the matter with the CM and make a decision soon,” she said.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu had recently written to the Director General of Police heavily criticising the law-and-order situation in the state. Naidu, in his missive, had claimed there were 31 incidents of assaults and atrocities against women in Andhra Pradesh in just the month of April.

The TDP has now set up a committee to address the increasing atrocities on women. Based on its report, party leaders said they plan to organize programmes to put pressure on the YSRCP government over the alarming rise in crimes against women.

