Man gets 8-yr jail for raping girl on pretext of marriage in Kerala

  • Jan 21 2023, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2023, 12:04 ist
A court here has sentenced a 29-year-old man to jail for eight years on charges of abduction and rape of a minor girl in 2013.

Fast Track Special Court judge, Aaj Sudharashan, on Friday sentenced Vattiyoorkavu resident Lal Prakash to eight years rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

According to prosecution, Prakash under the pretext of marriage, lured into the trap the 14-year-old child in 2013 and raped her at a friend's house.

The girl was not allowed to contact her family. The police came to know about her whereabouts after two weeks, when she got in touch with her family from a phone.

Special public prosecutor, R S Vijay Mohan said the court examined 26 witnesses, 21 documents and 19 other pieces of evidence.

