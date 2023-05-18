Man held for molestation on bus near Kochi

Man held for molestation on bus near Kochi; victim shares accounts on social media

The accused, Savad Shah of Kozhikode, inappropriately touched the complainant and engaged in exhibitionism

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 18 2023, 20:43 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 20:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The police on Thursday arrested a person for molesting a woman in a transport bus near Kochi in Kerala.

The woman, a native of Thrissur district, had recounted on social media the bizarre experience she had while commuting in a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus to Kochi on Tuesday morning. She also posted videos of the accused fleeing by pushing the bus conductor aside after she confronted him.

The accused, Savad Shah of Kozhikode, inappropriately touched the complainant and engaged in exhibitionism. The woman confronted the man and informed the conductor that she intended to file a police complaint. Although the accused disputed the claim, he fled by pushing the conductor aside when the bus halted.

The conductor and driver chased and nabbed him and handed him over to the police.

The Nedumbasserry police registered a case. The accused was remanded to judicial custody.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kerala
Kochi

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Plagiarising' from 'Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled

'Plagiarising' from 'Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled

Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered

Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered

Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes

Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes

London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention

London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai

Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

 