Man held for molestation on bus near Kochi; victim shares accounts on social media

The police on Thursday arrested a person for molesting a woman in a transport bus near Kochi in Kerala.

The woman, a native of Thrissur district, had recounted on social media the bizarre experience she had while commuting in a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus to Kochi on Tuesday morning. She also posted videos of the accused fleeing by pushing the bus conductor aside after she confronted him.

The accused, Savad Shah of Kozhikode, inappropriately touched the complainant and engaged in exhibitionism. The woman confronted the man and informed the conductor that she intended to file a police complaint. Although the accused disputed the claim, he fled by pushing the conductor aside when the bus halted.

The conductor and driver chased and nabbed him and handed him over to the police.

The Nedumbasserry police registered a case. The accused was remanded to judicial custody.