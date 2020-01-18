Man held for sexually abusing four minor daughters in Kerala

A 47-year-old man from Valancherry in Malappuram district in North Kerala was arrested by the police on charges of sexually abusing his four minor daughters aged 17, 15, 13 and 10.

According to the local police, the youngest daughter revealed the ordeal to her school teacher.

Subsequently, Childline workers spoke to all the siblings and they revealed the sexual assault they had been facing from their father.

The two eldest siblings stated they were sexually assaulted by their father over the last five years. The accused was an alcoholic and he used to sexually abuse the children while his wife was not at home. The Police registered a case under POCSO Act against the accused.