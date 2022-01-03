Man hosts baby shower for pregnant Persian cats in Coimbatore

A Coimbatore-based businessman hosted a baby shower (Valaikappu) for his two Persian cats at a pet clinic in the R S Puram area of the city.

Uma Maheswaran, the owner of the cats -- Kshira who reached 50th day of her pregnancy, and Irish, who is pregnant for 35 days -- decided to conduct the baby shower at the pet clinic with veterinary doctor Venugopal as the chief guest.

Maheswaran told IANS, "In our culture, baby shower is conducted for pregnant women praying for the health of the mother and the child, followed by a feast involving family members and friends. We have done the same for our pet cats, Kshira and Irish, hoping for the good health of the cats and the kittens."

He also said that the family gives quality food to the cats like chicken, tuna, milk, and dry foods.

