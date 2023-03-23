Man hurls acid on wife inside court complex in Tamil Nadu

A man allegedly threw acid on his wife at the district court complex here on Thurday, leaving her and two others injured.
Kavita had reached the court this morning in connection with the hearing of a case, when the incident occurred, police said. Some lawyers in the vicinity overpowered Shivakumar and handed him over to the police.
Kavitha and the lawyers were admitted to the Government Hospital for treatment.
Investigation is on to ascertain the motive behind the attack, they said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Big breakthrough in treatment of substance use disorder
1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit
DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets
Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief
Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien
OpenAI fixes issue exposing user chat titles
US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes