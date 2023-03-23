Man hurls acid on wife inside court complex in TN

Man hurls acid on wife inside court complex in Tamil Nadu

The victim and two injured lawyers were admitted to the Government Hospital for treatment

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Mar 23 2023, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 16:39 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man allegedly threw acid on his wife at the district court complex here on Thurday, leaving her and two others injured.

Kavita had reached the court this morning in connection with the hearing of a case, when the incident occurred, police said. Some lawyers in the vicinity overpowered Shivakumar and handed him over to the police.

Kavitha and the lawyers were admitted to the Government Hospital for treatment.

Investigation is on to ascertain the motive behind the attack, they said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Crime
India News
Tamil Nadu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Big breakthrough in treatment of substance use disorder

Big breakthrough in treatment of substance use disorder

1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit

1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit

DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets

DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets

Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief

Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief

Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien

Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien

OpenAI fixes issue exposing user chat titles

OpenAI fixes issue exposing user chat titles

US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

 