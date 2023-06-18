Man in Kerala threatens to rob bank and pours petrol on staff; police arrests him

Man pours petrol on bank staff attempting to rob bank

Police said the accused made the attempt as he was suspected to have been depressed due to financial issues.

PTI
PTI, Thrissur,
  • Jun 18 2023, 04:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 36-year-old man allegedly attempted to rob a private bank at Athani near here on Saturday after pouring petrol on staff working at the branch, police said.

The man, identified as Lijo, a native of Thrissur, made the violent robbery attempt at 4.30 pm and was foiled due to the timely intervention of the staff and the locals, police said.

He was arrested by the police later.

"He poured petrol on the assistant manager, after which everyone in the branch got scared and rushed outside the building. Hearing the melee, the locals rushed towards the bank, apprehended the accused, and handed him over to us," police told PTI.

Police said the arrested person was a government employee working with a village office, and as per the preliminary investigation, his colleagues mentioned that he was depressed over financial woes.

A case for attempted murder and robbery has been charged and his arrest was recorded, police said, adding that he will be produced before a local court soon.

