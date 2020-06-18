Man killed in suspected tiger attack in Kerala's Wayanad

In a gruesome incident, a youth hailing from the tribal community in Wayanad district in Kerala was found dead in the forest areas of the district on Wednesday. He was suspected to be killed in an attack by a tiger.

The deceased, identified as Sivakumar, 23, of Pulpally in Wayanad south was said to have gone into the forest on Tuesday to collect firewood. As he did not return by night, local people and forest officials carried out a search in the area.

By Wednesday afternoon, Sivakumar's machete and footwear were spotted and by afternoon his body was spotted in parts. His identity was confirmed with head and legs.

Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer (south) Renjith Kumar said that one tiger was spotted in the region earlier and hence it was suspected that Sivakumar could have been killed during a tiger's attack. A search was launched in the region.

Sivakumar was an autorickshaw driver. He is survived by his father Madhavadas, mother, Janaki, and sister, Manju.

Members of tribal community are allowed to go to the forest to collect firewoods.