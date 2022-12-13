Man kills 5 family members, hangs self in Tamil Nadu

Man kills 5 family members, hangs self in Tamil Nadu

The police found Palanisamy hanging from the roof while his 37-year-old wife, 3 daughters and a son were found dead

PTI
PTI, Tiruvannamalai,
  • Dec 13 2022, 13:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 13:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man allegedly killed his wife and four children, including two teenage daughters and died by suicide at his house in Chengam taluk in the district, police said Tuesday.

Another daughter, aged about 9 years, has been admitted to the government hospital with cut injuries.

The man, identified as Palanisamy, 45, was a farm labourer from Oranthavadi village near Chengam in the district. Though the exact cause of the incident is not known, police said the incident came to light when the neighbours, who became suspicious, informed them today.

The police found Palanisamy hanging from the roof while his 37-year-old wife, 3 daughters and a son were found dead. Another girl child, aged about 9 years, was rushed to the GH, said a senior police official. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
India News
Crime

What's Brewing

1,300-year-old gold necklace unearthed in England

1,300-year-old gold necklace unearthed in England

Nuclear fusion: Harnessing the power of the stars

Nuclear fusion: Harnessing the power of the stars

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un resettle in South Korean zoo

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un resettle in South Korean zoo

‘We’re leveraging tech to prevent and detect crimes’

‘We’re leveraging tech to prevent and detect crimes’

Croatia coach Dalic eyes back-to-back WC finals

Croatia coach Dalic eyes back-to-back WC finals

Mandous effect: Thunderstorm brings rain to Bengaluru

Mandous effect: Thunderstorm brings rain to Bengaluru

DH Toon | Brand Modi proves ineffective in Himachal

DH Toon | Brand Modi proves ineffective in Himachal

Iga Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year

Iga Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year

Golden Globe: 'RRR' nominated for best non-English film

Golden Globe: 'RRR' nominated for best non-English film

Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?

Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?

 