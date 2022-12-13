Man kills 5 family members, hangs self in Tamil Nadu

A man allegedly killed his wife and four children, including two teenage daughters and died by suicide at his house in Chengam taluk in the district, police said Tuesday.
Another daughter, aged about 9 years, has been admitted to the government hospital with cut injuries.
The man, identified as Palanisamy, 45, was a farm labourer from Oranthavadi village near Chengam in the district. Though the exact cause of the incident is not known, police said the incident came to light when the neighbours, who became suspicious, informed them today.
The police found Palanisamy hanging from the roof while his 37-year-old wife, 3 daughters and a son were found dead. Another girl child, aged about 9 years, was rushed to the GH, said a senior police official. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
1,300-year-old gold necklace unearthed in England
Nuclear fusion: Harnessing the power of the stars
Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un resettle in South Korean zoo
‘We’re leveraging tech to prevent and detect crimes’
Croatia coach Dalic eyes back-to-back WC finals
Mandous effect: Thunderstorm brings rain to Bengaluru
DH Toon | Brand Modi proves ineffective in Himachal
Iga Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year
Golden Globe: 'RRR' nominated for best non-English film
Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?