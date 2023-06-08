Man kills six-year-old daughter in Kerala's Alappuzha

A man allegedly killed his 6-year-old daughter on Wednesday night in their home at Mavelikara here in Kerala, police said.
An officer of Mavelikara police station said the incident occurred around 8 pm in the coastal district of the state and the man was taken into custody.
The 38-year-old man's mother was also injured in the incident, the officer said, adding the child's mother had died by suicide sometime back.
The exact cause for the man's actions is not yet known and will be ascertained during the investigation, it said.
