Man kills six-year-old daughter in Kerala's Alappuzha

The 38-year-old man's mother was also injured in the incident, a police official said, adding the child's mother had died by suicide sometime back

PTI
PTI, Alappuzha (Kerala),
  • Jun 08 2023, 01:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 01:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man allegedly killed his 6-year-old daughter on Wednesday night in their home at Mavelikara here in Kerala, police said.

An officer of Mavelikara police station said the incident occurred around 8 pm in the coastal district of the state and the man was taken into custody.

The 38-year-old man's mother was also injured in the incident, the officer said, adding the child's mother had died by suicide sometime back.

The exact cause for the man's actions is not yet known and will be ascertained during the investigation, it said.

India News
Kerala
murder

