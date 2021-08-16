Man on two-wheeler killed after getting hit by peacock

A young man died and his wife suffered serious injuries while riding on a motorcycle in Kerala after a peacock hit him.

The bizarre incident took place at Ayyanthole in Thrissur district on Monday.

Pramosh, 34, a local resident, was riding the motorcycle with his wife Veena. The peacock reportedly hit Pramosh on his chest. He lost control of the motorcycle and it rammed into another two-wheeler and a wall. Pramosh, and the peacock, died on the spot. Veena and the other rider suffered serious injuries.

Local police sources said that peacocks were frequently spotted in the region. Earlier also there were instances of peacocks getting killed after being hit by vehicles. But instances of people getting killed were not reported in the region in recent times.

Pramosh, who was a private bank employee, and Veena got married recently. The peacock's body was taken by forest department officials.