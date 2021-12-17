Man pours petrol on woman, sets her on fire; attempts to end his life

A 22-year old woman suffered serious burn injuries after she was set on fire by a man on Friday at a grama panchayat office in this north Kerala district, police said.
Police said the man, after setting the woman on fire by pouring petrol on her, attempted to end his life by setting himself on fire. Both have been admitted to the Government Medical College hospital here, they said. The incident was reported from the Thikkodi grama panchayat office at around 10 am.
An employee of the Panchayat said the flames were contained and both were rushed to a hospital in Koyilandi before shifting them to Kozhikode Medical College. A postgraduate in computer science, the woman had joined as a project assistant in the Panchayat only four days ago.
Police said that the man's identity and the reason behind the crime are being investigated.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Orbiter discovers hidden water in Mars's Grand Canyon
Web series to cover Vijay Mallya's triumphs, travails
Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli
Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to
Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival
This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs