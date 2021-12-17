Man pours petrol on woman, sets her on fire

Man pours petrol on woman, sets her on fire; attempts to end his life

Police said that the man's identity and the reason behind the crime are being investigated

PTI
PTI, Kozikhode,
  • Dec 17 2021, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 15:39 ist

A 22-year old woman suffered serious burn injuries after she was set on fire by a man on Friday at a grama panchayat office in this north Kerala district, police said.

Police said the man, after setting the woman on fire by pouring petrol on her, attempted to end his life by setting himself on fire. Both have been admitted to the Government Medical College hospital here, they said. The incident was reported from the Thikkodi grama panchayat office at around 10 am.

An employee of the Panchayat said the flames were contained and both were rushed to a hospital in Koyilandi before shifting them to Kozhikode Medical College. A postgraduate in computer science, the woman had joined as a project assistant in the Panchayat only four days ago.

Police said that the man's identity and the reason behind the crime are being investigated.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
India News
murder

Related videos

What's Brewing

Orbiter discovers hidden water in Mars's Grand Canyon

Orbiter discovers hidden water in Mars's Grand Canyon

Web series to cover Vijay Mallya's triumphs, travails

Web series to cover Vijay Mallya's triumphs, travails

Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli

Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli

Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

 