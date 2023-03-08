Man set on fire for sprinkling colour during Holi

Man set on fire for sprinkling colour during Holi celebration in Telangana

The man was told by the person not to apply colour to him, but the former smeared him with colour

PTI
PTI, Sangareddy (Telangana),
  • Mar 08 2023, 17:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 18:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was set ablaze allegedly by another person after he sprinkled colour on the latter in Medak district. He is undergoing treatment in hospital, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Marpally village of Regode mandal on Tuesday during Holi celebrations following an argument between them, they said.

The man was told by the person not to apply colour to him, but the former smeared him with colour and enraged over the same, he poured petrol on the man and allegedly set him on fire. The victim sustained severe burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad, police said. A case was registered and the accused has been taken into custody.

Further probe is on.

