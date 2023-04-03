Man sets ablaze co-passengers in moving train in Kerala

Eight train passengers, including women, suffered burns after an unidentified person reportedly set them ablaze after pouring an inflammable liquid on a moving train at Kozhikode in Kerala late Sunday.

The incident took place on the Alappuzha-Kannur executive express train around 10 pm.

Some passengers on the train told a section of media that an unidentified person entered the D1 coach with two bottles of petrol or kerosene-like liquid, poured it on some passengers randomly and set a fire. As the fire spread, some passengers pulled the train's chain and as it stopped, the accused managed to escape. He was also suspected to have suffered burns. Passengers managed to put out the fire.

Kozhikode city police commissioner Rajpal Meena said that efforts are on to nab the accused. The incident took place soon after the train left Kozhikode railway station. The train was stopped on a bridge after the chain was pulled. It was later shifted to the nearby Koyilandi railway station.

