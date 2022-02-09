Man stuck in Palakkad cleft for two days rescued

Babu, the youth trapped in a cliff at Malampuzha in Palakkad district of Kerala since Monday, has now been rescued.

Rescue teams including two Army teams, including commandos from the Bengaluru Para Regimental centre, and NDRF undertook the overnight rescue operation.

Last night, one team reached the top of the Cherad mountain and established communication with Babu. He was reported to be weak and efforts were made to provide water and food to him.

Kerala Chief Minister's office had informed that the rescue teams were hopeful of rescuing Babu during the day and an Air Force helicopter was also kept ready.

Babu R, 23, a local native, had climbed the mountain on Monday forenoon along with three friends. He slipped and fell into the cleft, about 400 feet from the top. He is trapped there without water and food and braving the extreme hot and cold weather. The forest region has the presence of wild animals.

