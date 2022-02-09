Man trapped in Palakkad cleft for two days rescued

A youth trapped in a mountain cleft at Malampuzha in Palakkad district of Kerala since Monday forenoon was rescued on Wednesday.

According to sources, rescue personnel lifted the person using rope from the top of the mountain. He is likely to be airlifted from the mountain top as he was very weak. A medical team is kept ready.

Babu R, 23, a local native, had climbed the nearly 1000-metre high mountain on Monday forenoon along with three friends. He slipped and fell into the cleft, about 400 metre from the top. He was trapped there without water and food and braving the extreme hot and cold climate. The forest region has presence of wild animals.

Rescue teams including two Army teams, including commandos from the Bengaluru Para Regimental centre, and NDRF undertook the overnight rescue operation.

