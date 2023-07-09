Man trapped inside well in Kerala for nearly 24 hours, rescue efforts continue

Man remains trapped in well in Kerala for nearly 24 hrs

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 09 2023, 11:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 11:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 55-year-old man trapped under soil inside a well near Vizhinjam for nearly 24 hours is yet to be brought out on Sunday morning, despite rescue efforts continuing overnight, raising concerns about his survival.

Fire and rescue services officials and the police said the efforts continued throughout the night to bring out the man, a Tamil Nadu native, but they have not been successful till now.

The soil fell on Maharajan, who has been residing in the district for several years, while he was fixing rings inside the well at Mukkola near Vizhinjam, police said.

Also Read | 19 killed, over 10,000 displaced as heavy rains lash Kerala

The information regarding the incident was received around 9.30 am on Saturday.

Vizhinjam police, fire services personnel and local people are still engaged in removing the soil from the almost 100-feet-deep well in an effort to bring him out.

