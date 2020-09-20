Man trapped on bridge beam amid heavy rains in Kerala rescued

While many parts of Kerala received heavy rains on Sunday, an aged man who was trapped on the beam of a bridge was rescued in a risky operation by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

Babychan, 72, a native of Bisonvalley village in Idukki district, was trapped on the beam of a river at Kunjuthanni near Adimali in Idukki. Since he had no home he used to sleep on the beam of the bridge during night. On Sunday he woke up to the shocking sight of the water level in the river increasing and heavy water flow.

Some local people who spotted him trapped on the beam alerted the fire and rescue services unit. One rescue worker subsequently entered the beam by climbing down from the bridge using rope. Then, Babychan was lifted using a rescue net. He did not suffer any injuries.

A red alert was sounded at eight districts, including Kasargod and Wayanad, on Sunday in view of the heavy rains following low pressure formation over Bay of Bengal. Very heavy rains were reported at Kasargod, Kannur, Wayanad, and Idukki districts. Shutters of several dams, including Banasura in Wayanad, were opened and families shifted to relief camps at various places. Tree were uprooted in many areas and fishing boats damaged in heavy winds.

The rough weather is likely to be there for two more days. Orange alert was sounded at ten of the 14 districts in the state for Monday also.