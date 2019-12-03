Man wanted in gang rape of teenaged girl surrenders

The key accused in the gang rape of a minor girl, out with her boyfriend to celebrate her birthday, surrendered before a city court, police said.

Manikandan, alleged to be the brain behind the crime, surrendered before Mahila Court Judge J Radhika who remanded him to judicial custody till December 17.

In all, six people were involved in the November 26 incident and four of them had been arrested a day later.

A special police team was searching for Manikandan and another accused, who is still at large. The 11th standard student had gone to a park with her friend and both were returning home at around 9 PM when the six-member gang accosted them, assaulted them, dragged her to a secluded place and raped her.

They also video graphed the incident, police had said. The girl narrated the incident to her mother the next day following which a complaint was lodged at an All Women police station.

Investigations led to the arrest of four men, who were booked under various sections of the POCSO Act, 354 (assault on the woman to outrage her modesty) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of IPC, they said.