Man who raped TN teen believed 'virgin eggs are not fertile', says minister Ma Subramanian

Man who raped TN teen believed virgin eggs not fertile

The minor girl had complained that she was forced into a sexual relationship with her mother's paramour and selling her eggs eight times

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 15 2022, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 14:49 ist
Ma Subramanian. Credit: PTI file photo

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that a teenaged egg donor from Erode, who was rescued last week, was raped by her stepfather as he believed that the oocytes from a virgin will not be potent enough for fertility treatment.

“Police and our health officials investigating the case have found that she was sexually abused to make her fertile,” said Subramanian. He also assured stringent action against all the people and hospitals involved in the case, according to a report in The Times of India.

Senior gynecologists said that the quality of eggs is not influenced by a woman’s sex life. “Sexual act and quality of eggs are two independent factors. The man is trying to justify child sexual abuse," a senior Gynecologist Jayashree Gajaraj told the publication.

Earlier this month, the Erode police had arrested the mother of the 16-year-old for forcing her daughter to donate eggs. The police also arrested the girl’s stepfather who raped her on several occasions under the POCSO Act, along with an agent who took commissions for the sale of the eggs.

The minor girl had complained that she was forced into a sexual relationship with her mother's paramour and selling her eggs eight times.

The Tamil Nadu health department had commenced an inquiry after the girl stated that she was taken to private hospitals in Erode, Salem, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh.

While two major hospitals in Erode and Salem are already under scanner, the state health department vigilance team has already commenced a probe into the private hospitals in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh regarding their connection in the case.

An investigation has revealed that the girl's mother had collected Rs 20,000 for each embryo sale and paid the agent, Malathi, Rs 5,000 as commission.

With agency inputs

Tamil Nadu
rape
India News

