Man who suffered disability in accident gets Rs 53 lakh compensation

A youth who suffered serious injuries in a road accident has been awarded a compensation of Rs 52.7 lakh by a Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal at Malappuram district in Kerala.

Biju, a native of Mooniyoor near Thirurangadi, about 25 kilometres from Malappuram town, was paralysed below the waist after he was knocked down by a goods carrier on July 26, 2016 when he was 29.

The accident occured seven month after his marriage. He had done a course in fire and safety, and worked in a firm at Mysore for around six months. He was looking for a job abroad when the accident dashed his hopes. He was also a local football player.

The Tirur MACT ordered the compensation along with interest, which would come to around Rs 68 lakh, said advocate P M Sabeena who appeared for Biju along with advocate K P Anilkumar.

Sabeena said that Biju suffered 80 percent disability and required support of others for basic needs. The compensation was decided considering his age and future prospects. The mode of payment of the compensation would be known only once the detailed order is available, she said.

Biju said that the compensation was a relief as he was now totally confined to wheelchair and bed and unable to go for any work.

So far over Rs 4 lakh was spent on his treatment.