Mandala Pooja at Sabarimala; Revenue reaches around Rs 225 crore

The Mandala pooja at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple will be performed on Tuesday.

'Thanka angi' (golden ornaments) to be worn by deity on the Mandala pooja was brought to Sabarimala as a procession from the Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple. The Mandala pooja will be performed between 12.30 pm and 1 pm. The temple will close for two days by Tuesday night and will reopen on December 30 for Makara vilakku festival. Makara vilakku is on January 14.

While there was a fall in the pilgrims during the last couple of years owing to Covid, this time nearly 30 lakh pilgrims turned up so far during this pilgrimage season. The revenue from temple also reached around Rs 225 crore.