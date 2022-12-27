Mandala pooja performed at Sabarimala

The temple will remain closed for the next two days and reopen on December 30 for the Makaravilakku festival

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 27 2022, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2022, 21:30 ist
Sabarimala. Credit: PTI Photo

The Mandala pooja at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple was performed on Tuesday.

Temple's head priest Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru led the pooja rituals between 12.30 pm and 1 pm. The lord Ayyappa idol was adorned with 'Thanka angi' (gold ornaments) from the Aranmula Parthasarathy temple.

The pooja also marks the end of the 41-day-long first phase of the pilgrimage. The temple will remain closed for the next two days and reopen on December 30 for the Makaravilakku festival.

Also Read | Sabarimala accident: Stalin announces Rs 2 lakh solatium for deceased

Devaswom minister K Radhakrishan reviewed the arrangements. Because of the huge rush expected during the Makaravilakku festival on January 14, elaborate arrangements will be made.

Nearly 30 lakh pilgrims visited the temple during the Mandala pooja season. The temple's revenue has reached around Rs 225 crore so far, the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the temple, informed.

Kerala News
Sabarimala
Sabarimala Ayyappa temple
India News

