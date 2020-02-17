Mangaluru: Heavy security as PFI activists carry out rally despite no permission

Police have denied permission for a rally organised by Popular Front of India, on account of Foundation Day, from Ullal Madaninagara to Green ground in Deralakatte on Monday afternoon.

Mangaluru South Division ACP Kodandarama has informed PFI leaders about the denial of permission for the rally. However, the PFI leaders and activists are hell bent on carrying out the rally.

PFI activists are already reaching the Madani Nagara. As a precautionary measure, 300 personnel of KSRP and Ullal police have been deployed at the venue. Even the senior police officers have also reached the spot. Police have directed the organisers to hold only a stage programme at Green ground in Deralakatte.