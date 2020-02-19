Mangaluru police firing during CAA protest: Top cops to be summoned

Udupi DC G Jagadeesh, who is heading the magisterial inquiry into police firing in Mangaluru on December 19, will serve notice directing Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha and DCP (Law and Order) Arunangshu Giri to appear before the inquiry on February 25 regarding police firing during CAA protests and record their statement.

Two people were killed when the protest against CAA turned violent on December 19, and the police had resorted to firing. Following the incident, the state government had ordered a magisterial inquiry. During the public hearing held at AC’s court hall at Mini Vidhana Soudha in Hampankatta on Wednesday, police nodal officer ACP K U Belliappa submitted a list of police officers and personnel who were willing to depose before the magisterial enquiry.

Jagadeesh told media-persons; “Among the list of 176 persons, there are names of 12 officers. Notices will be served to 12 police officers including Commissioner of Police and DCP to appear before the hearing on February 25." He said that he had visited the spot where the firing took place on December 31.

The public were asked to furnish evidence or any information about the incident to him on January 7, February 6 and 13. As many as 204 persons had appeared before the inquiry. The police had submitted pen drives containing 50 video footages. The public too have furnished one video CD.

On Wednesday, former mayor K Ashraf appeared before the hearing and submitted his statement in writing.