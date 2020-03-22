Mangaluru reports first positive case of coronavirus

The first Coronavirus positive case was reported in Mangaluru on Sunday.

A 22-year-old passenger from Dubai, a native of Bhatkal in Uttar Kannada district who was admitted to District Wenlock Hospital, was tested positive for coronavirus. The passenger had arrived at Mangalore International Airport in a SpiceJet flight on March 19 at 5.40 pm.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

As he had symptoms of coronavirus during screening at the airport, he was shifted to isolation ward at District Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, said Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh to mediapersons on Sunday.

The patient is being treated in isolation ward and his condition is stable.

"It is an ideal case of surveillance. The patient was not allowed to move freely and shifted immediately to Wenlock Hospital in an ambulance. His throat swab was collected and sent for test on March 20. The report reached on Sunday, the DC added.

The health department and the district administration has already collected the list of 165 co-passengers in the flight who travelled along with him and contacted all the passengers who are in home quarantine, the DC added.