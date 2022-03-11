Many eyeing Rajya Sabha seats in Kerala

Many eyeing Rajya Sabha seats in Kerala

While the LDF will get two seats, the UDF will get one

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 11 2022, 20:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 20:00 ist
Rajya Sabha in session. Credit: PTI File Photo

As three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala are falling vacant by April, hectic lobbying is on in both the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front in the state.

While the LDF will get two seats, the UDF will get one. Terms of Congress senior leader A K Antony, CPM's K Somaprasad and M V Shreyams Kumar of Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) are ending. Antony was learnt to have communicated to the Congress leadership that he shall not be re-nominated. Subsequently, many Congress leaders started eyeing the seat.

Also Read — Kerala budget moots initiatives to help students from Ukraine resume studies

Former minister K V Thomas had openly expressed his desire to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha, while Mullappally Ramachandran, who was recently removed from Kerala PCC president post, and UDF convenor M M Hassan were also said to be eyeing the seat. Meanwhile, a demand to nominate comparatively young Congress leaders also came up.

In the LDF, four coalition partners of CPM were learnt to be staking claims. Even as Shreyam's Kumar was staking a claim for the seat being vacated by him, the CPM had conveyed that the LJD could not make such claims. NCP, which is a coalition partner of LDF, is also staking a claim for nominating party state president and former Congress leader P C Chacko. CPI and Janata Dal (S) were also staking claims.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Kerala
LDF
India News
Rajya Sabha

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can Vrishabhavathi be Bengaluru's Thames?

Can Vrishabhavathi be Bengaluru's Thames?

Two years of Covid: The rights and wrongs

Two years of Covid: The rights and wrongs

Home for disabled near Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes

Home for disabled near Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes

Teary-eyed parents greet Ukraine returnees at airport

Teary-eyed parents greet Ukraine returnees at airport

 