Many leave Kochi as toxic fumes continue

With the toxic fumes from the garbage plant at Kochi continuing even 11 days after a fire broke out there, many residents of the region are moving to other places owing to the health hazards.

The health authorities have advised people to wear masks as scores of people sought medical aid for discomforts like breathing difficulties. Holiday for educational institutions in the region has been extended up to Wednesday. Health experts have cautioned against the chances of dioxin from the fumes which may cause serious health issues.

Many leading educational institutions fall in the region. Many families have moved to other places, and students in hostels have also left for home.

Read | Vulnerable sections advised to remain indoors in Kochi due to toxic fumes

An office-bearer of an apartment association of the region Devasia Jose said that most families with aged people were shifting to other places. Many IT professionals were also opting for work-from-home and leaving the place. Since public examinations are progressing, many families are compelled to stay back. A social media group of apartments in the region has been now formed to discuss the issues following the garbage fire, he said.

District collector N S K Umesh said that 95% of the fire and smoke was doused. He, however, did not rule out the chances of fire recurring from some parts of the garbage heap spread over 35 acres. Advice from experts, including senior officials of the New York City Fire Department, was sought. They suggested that the ongoing steps to douse the fire were effective.

Meanwhile, the state government and the CPM-ruled Kochi corporation is coming under severe criticism for engaging a firm owned by a CPM leader's kin for the garbage treatment flouting the eligibility norms.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan of Congress alleged that the government was not conducting any effective probe into the cause of the fire despite it being strongly suspected to be a sabotage attempt by the private firm. The garbage heaps were put on fire using petrol and hence the difficulties in dousing it even after 11 days, he said.