Many militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir children of radicals

The second generation militants in Kashmir continue to get killed with Irshad Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Wailoo, Pattan, who was killed last week in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, becoming the latest to die.

Bhat’s father Fayaz Ahmad, also a militant affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen, was killed in 2015. Senior Bhat, according to police investigations, was killed by his own associates after they accused him of misappropriation of funds and suspecting him of planning a surrender before the police.

Junior Bhat, according to the police was working as a militant associate of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul after his father was killed. Irshad was involved in several militancy cases and was arrested in 2017. He was released in April this year on court orders and just a month later he joined the LeT in May, police added.

Irshad’s case is not an isolated incident in insurgency hit Kashmir as in the past years, several militants were killed whose fathers too were previously killed as militants. Ishfaq Ahmad Wani, a post-graduate in business administration, who was killed on December 28, 2018 in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, was son of Mohammad Yousuf Wani, a top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit, who was killed on August 31,1996.

Like Ishfaq, Nawaz Ahmad Wagay from Reban village of Shopian district, who was killed by the army on 11 November 2018, was also son of a slain militant and a masters’ degree holder.

Liyaqat Munir Wani of Belo village in Pulwama had completed his graduation in History with 92% marks before he chose the same path as his father had in 90’s. And like his father, the son too was killed on November 11, 2018 in a gunfight with forces at Takin village of Pulwama.

According to a Sociological study done by Dr Asima Hassan from University of Kashmir, prolonged Kashmir conflict was pushing sons of slain militants to take up the gun.

The research paper titled: “Effects of armed conflict on the families of slain members of armed groups in Kashmir: A sociological study” published by Journal of Emerging Technologies and Innovative Research (JETIR), a research journal, reveals that in the recent years the narrative around militancy has changed and sons and close relatives of slain militants were choosing the path of violence.

Dr Hassan, who surveyed 100 families of slain militants across Kashmir for the paper in 2020, says of these 21%, in four cases father and son or two brothers were militants and both got killed.

“The trend continues and if corrective measures are not taken, in coming years, orphaned youth whose fathers were killed as militants might choose the same path,” she warned.