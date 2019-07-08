Maoist Leader Naveen and woman member Expelled

The Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) division of CPI (Maoist) expelled Naveen alias Boda Anjaiah, a key leader and Galikonda Area Committee member Jeevani for indulging in anti-party activity.

In a handwritten release, Ganesh, secretary, Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) claimed that action has been taken against Naveen as he was also misbehaving with women cadres and had a superiority complex. As a result, people, especially in the cut-off areas in Malkangiri and others, had stopped supporting the Maoists.

A native of Nalgonda district of Telangana, Naveen had joined the movement in 2004 and later moved to AOB as an area committee member of Korukonda Dalam under the East Division of the CPI (Maoist).

He was made the division committee member (DCM) of Galikonda dalam in 2016. Several cases including an attack on BSF jawans, murder and other violence are registered against Naveen who also carries a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head.

The letter stated that Naveen and a woman Maoist, Jeevani, ran away from the movement on 1 July. The letter called it an extra-marital affair. Jeevani, a native of Gorlumetta village in Koyyuru mandal. She was recently promoted as member area committee.

According to Visakhapatnam police Naveen has over 50 cases pending against him. He allegedly played a key role in the 13 June encounter with the police under Sileru Police Station limits in the Visakhapatnam- East Godavari border. Police believe that expulsion of Naveen who was involved in several killings in the AOB area will be a big blow to Maoists.