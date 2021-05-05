Mar Chrysostom dies at the age of 104

Metropolitian Emeritus of the Malankara Mar Thomas Syrian Church Philipose Mar Chrysostom died at his native place, Pathanamthitta, in Kerala in the early hours of Wednesday. He was 104.

Christostm was suffering from age-related illness. Funeral rites will be held on Thursday.

My heartfelt condolences for the passing of His Grace the Most Rev. Dr. Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan Thirumeni. His kindness received love & affection from all communities. He will be fondly remembered. pic.twitter.com/w5RKwL2fxA — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 5, 2021

A recipient of the Padma Bhushan in 2018, Chrysostom served as bishop for over 65 years and was considered to be one of the longest-serving bishops. Despite his old age, he remained active till recently and enjoyed a personal rapport with those in the socio-cultural and political fields. He was also well known for his humour sense.

After his priesthood studies at the United Theological College in Bengaluru in 1940s, he was ordained in 1944. He stepped down from official responsibilities in 2007.

Saddened by the demise of His Grace The Most Rev. Dr. Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan. He will be remembered for his rich theological knowledge and many efforts to remove human suffering. Condolences to the members of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2021

Condoling over the death of Chrysostam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he would be remembered for his rich theological knowledge and efforts to remove human suffering. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other prominent leaders also condoled the death of Chrysostam.