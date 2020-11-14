Mar Thoma Church gets new head

Geevarghese Mar Theodosius has been installed as the 22nd Metropolitan of the Kerala headquartered Mar Thoma Church.

He succeeds Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan, who died at the age of 89 on October 18.

The installation was held at the church headquarters in Thirualla in Pathanamthitta district in Kerala by following Covid-19 protocols on Saturday.

A native of Kollam, Theodosius, who is 71, did his MA and PhD in Canada and was consecrated as Episcopa in 1989. He held the charges of several parishes including Mumbai Santacruz, Calcutta, Parishes in Canada and Rochester in USA from 1973 onwards. Theodosius was installed as the Suffragan Metropolitan of the Church in July this year.