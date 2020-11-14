Mar Thoma Church gets new head

Mar Thoma Church gets new head

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 14 2020, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2020, 19:18 ist
Mar Theodosius.

Geevarghese Mar Theodosius has been installed as the 22nd Metropolitan of the Kerala headquartered Mar Thoma Church.

He succeeds Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan, who died at the age of 89 on October 18.

The installation was held at the church headquarters in Thirualla in Pathanamthitta district in Kerala by following Covid-19 protocols on Saturday.

A native of Kollam, Theodosius, who is 71, did his MA and PhD in Canada and was consecrated as Episcopa in 1989. He held the charges of several parishes including Mumbai Santacruz, Calcutta, Parishes in Canada and Rochester in USA from 1973 onwards. Theodosius was installed as the Suffragan Metropolitan of the Church in July this year.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

church
Kerala

What's Brewing

Where is the safest seat on an aeroplane amid Covid-19?

Where is the safest seat on an aeroplane amid Covid-19?

7 films to watch on Children's Day

7 films to watch on Children's Day

Covid-19 casts shadow over India's festival of light

Covid-19 casts shadow over India's festival of light

Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi

Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi

 